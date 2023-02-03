Who's Playing

Yale @ Harvard

Current Records: Yale 14-6; Harvard 12-9

What to Know

The Yale Bulldogs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Bulldogs and the Harvard Crimson will face off in an Ivy battle at 5 p.m. ET Friday at Lavietes Pavilion. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where Yale won 58-54, we could be in for a big score.

Yale took their contest against the Princeton Tigers on Saturday by a conclusive 87-65 score.

Meanwhile, Harvard ended up a good deal behind the Pennsylvania Quakers when they played on Saturday, losing 83-68.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Yale is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Yale's win lifted them to 14-6 while Harvard's defeat dropped them down to 12-9. We'll see if Yale can repeat their recent success or if the Crimson bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 5 p.m. ET

Friday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a 3-point favorite against the Crimson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Yale have won all of the games they've played against Harvard in the last three years.