Who's Playing
Drexel @ Hofstra
Current Records: Drexel 15-11; Hofstra 19-8
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Hofstra Pride are heading back home. Hofstra and the Drexel Dragons will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Mack Sports Complex. The Pride are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
Hofstra made easy work of the Monmouth Hawks this past Saturday and carried off an 86-57 victory.
Meanwhile, the Towson Tigers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Drexel proved too difficult a challenge. Drexel beat Towson 73-66.
Hofstra is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. They are currently seven-for-seven against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Pride are now 19-8 while the Dragons sit at 15-11. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Hofstra enters the matchup with a 48.20% field goal percentage, good for 22nd best in college basketball. Less enviably, Drexel is 124th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Drexel.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pride are a big 10-point favorite against the Dragons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pride as an 11-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Hofstra have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Drexel.
- Feb 10, 2022 - Hofstra 83 vs. Drexel 73
- Jan 17, 2022 - Hofstra 71 vs. Drexel 68
- Feb 07, 2021 - Hofstra 79 vs. Drexel 74
- Feb 06, 2021 - Drexel 73 vs. Hofstra 71
- Mar 08, 2020 - Hofstra 61 vs. Drexel 43
- Feb 20, 2020 - Hofstra 81 vs. Drexel 74
- Jan 25, 2020 - Hofstra 72 vs. Drexel 59
- Feb 28, 2019 - Hofstra 80 vs. Drexel 77
- Dec 30, 2018 - Hofstra 89 vs. Drexel 75
- Feb 17, 2018 - Hofstra 88 vs. Drexel 76
- Jan 13, 2018 - Hofstra 91 vs. Drexel 86
- Feb 04, 2017 - Hofstra 79 vs. Drexel 77
- Jan 26, 2017 - Drexel 81 vs. Hofstra 80
- Mar 05, 2016 - Hofstra 80 vs. Drexel 67
- Jan 30, 2016 - Hofstra 70 vs. Drexel 64
- Jan 14, 2016 - Hofstra 69 vs. Drexel 61