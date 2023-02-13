Who's Playing

Drexel @ Hofstra

Current Records: Drexel 15-11; Hofstra 19-8

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Hofstra Pride are heading back home. Hofstra and the Drexel Dragons will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Mack Sports Complex. The Pride are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Hofstra made easy work of the Monmouth Hawks this past Saturday and carried off an 86-57 victory.

Meanwhile, the Towson Tigers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Drexel proved too difficult a challenge. Drexel beat Towson 73-66.

Hofstra is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. They are currently seven-for-seven against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Pride are now 19-8 while the Dragons sit at 15-11. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Hofstra enters the matchup with a 48.20% field goal percentage, good for 22nd best in college basketball. Less enviably, Drexel is 124th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Drexel.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York

Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pride are a big 10-point favorite against the Dragons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pride as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Hofstra have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Drexel.