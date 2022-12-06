Who's Playing

North Florida @ No. 1 Houston

Current Records: North Florida 2-5; Houston 8-0

What to Know

The #1 Houston Cougars will look to defend their home court Tuesday against the North Florida Ospreys at 8 p.m. ET. Houston is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Cougars didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Saint Mary's Gaels this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 53-48 victory. Houston's forward J'Wan Roberts filled up the stat sheet, picking up 15 points along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, North Florida was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 93-88 to the High Point Panthers.

Houston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 28.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Houston's win brought them up to 8-0 while the Ospreys' loss pulled them down to 2-5. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cougars enter the game with only 48 points allowed per game on average, which is the best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, North Florida is 354th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 80.9 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against North Florida.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a big 28.5-point favorite against the Ospreys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 28.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.