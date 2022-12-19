Who's Playing

Maine @ Akron

Current Records: Maine 6-4; Akron 6-4

What to Know

The Akron Zips will look to defend their home court Monday against the Maine Black Bears at 7 p.m. ET. The Zips are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Akron strolled past the Wright State Raiders with points to spare last week, taking the game 66-54.

Meanwhile, Maine narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Merrimack Warriors 50-47.

Akron is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last Wednesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 6-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Akron and Maine clash.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Zips are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Black Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.