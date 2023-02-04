Who's Playing

Southern @ Alabama A&M

Current Records: Southern 12-10; Alabama A&M 8-14

The Southern Jaguars are 11-3 against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Jaguars and Alabama A&M will face off in an SWAC battle at 6 p.m. ET at Elmore Gymnasium. Southern won both of their matches against Alabama A&M last season (73-64 and 50-49) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

The Jackson State Tigers typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Southern proved too difficult a challenge. Southern captured a comfortable 73-62 win.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs ended up a good deal behind the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats when they played on Monday, losing 88-77.

The Jaguars are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Southern's victory brought them up to 12-10 while Alabama A&M's loss pulled them down to 8-14. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Southern comes into the matchup boasting the ninth most takeaways per game in college basketball at 18. Less enviably, the Bulldogs are stumbling into the contest with the fourth most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.4 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Alabama A&M.

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Elmore Gymnasium -- Normal, Alabama

Elmore Gymnasium -- Normal, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

The Jaguars are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Southern have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Alabama A&M.