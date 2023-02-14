Who's Playing
Northern Illinois @ Ball State
Current Records: Northern Illinois 11-14; Ball State 18-7
What to Know
The Ball State Cardinals and the Northern Illinois Huskies are set to square off in a Mid-American matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 14 at John E. Worthen Arena. These two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.
Ball State made easy work of the Bowling Green Falcons this past Saturday and carried off a 93-72 win.
Meanwhile, everything went NIU's way against the Western Michigan Broncos this past Saturday as they made off with an 81-53 victory.
The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, with an expected 11-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (10-5), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Their wins bumped Ball State to 18-7 and NIU to 11-14. Both Ball State and the Huskies have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana
- Ticket Cost: $25.84
Odds
The Cardinals are a big 11-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Cardinals, as the game opened with the Cardinals as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Ball State have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Northern Illinois.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Ball State 87 vs. Northern Illinois 69
- Feb 15, 2022 - Northern Illinois 64 vs. Ball State 58
- Jan 27, 2022 - Ball State 74 vs. Northern Illinois 67
- Jan 16, 2021 - Ball State 78 vs. Northern Illinois 58
- Dec 08, 2020 - Ball State 79 vs. Northern Illinois 70
- Mar 06, 2020 - Ball State 75 vs. Northern Illinois 54
- Feb 11, 2020 - Ball State 63 vs. Northern Illinois 59
- Mar 08, 2019 - Northern Illinois 64 vs. Ball State 57
- Feb 05, 2019 - Ball State 72 vs. Northern Illinois 71
- Mar 02, 2018 - Northern Illinois 66 vs. Ball State 65
- Feb 20, 2018 - Ball State 77 vs. Northern Illinois 68
- Mar 03, 2017 - Ball State 87 vs. Northern Illinois 82
- Feb 14, 2017 - Ball State 81 vs. Northern Illinois 72
- Mar 04, 2016 - Northern Illinois 80 vs. Ball State 69
- Feb 19, 2016 - Ball State 63 vs. Northern Illinois 59