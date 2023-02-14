Who's Playing

Northern Illinois @ Ball State

Current Records: Northern Illinois 11-14; Ball State 18-7

What to Know

The Ball State Cardinals and the Northern Illinois Huskies are set to square off in a Mid-American matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 14 at John E. Worthen Arena. These two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Ball State made easy work of the Bowling Green Falcons this past Saturday and carried off a 93-72 win.

Meanwhile, everything went NIU's way against the Western Michigan Broncos this past Saturday as they made off with an 81-53 victory.

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, with an expected 11-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (10-5), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped Ball State to 18-7 and NIU to 11-14. Both Ball State and the Huskies have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.84

Odds

The Cardinals are a big 11-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cardinals, as the game opened with the Cardinals as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Ball State have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Northern Illinois.