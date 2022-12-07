Who's Playing

Colgate @ Binghamton

Current Records: Colgate 5-5; Binghamton 3-5

What to Know

The Colgate Raiders' road trip will continue as they head to Events Center at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the Binghamton Bearcats. The Raiders earned an 82-74 win in their most recent contest against Binghamton in December of 2019.

Colgate was expected to have a tough go of it last week, and, well, they did. They suffered a grim 93-66 defeat to the Auburn Tigers. Guard Tucker Richardson had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 3-for-14 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Bearcats were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 69-66 to the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Raiders are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Colgate, who are 4-5 against the spread.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Events Center -- Vestal, New York

Odds

The Raiders are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Bearcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Binghamton have won three out of their last five games against Colgate.