Who's Playing

Morehead State @ Clemson

Regular Season Records: Morehead State 21-11; Clemson 23-10

What to Know

The Clemson Tigers and the Morehead State Eagles are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 15 at Littlejohn Coliseum in the first round of the NIT. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season averages.

Clemson has to be hurting after a devastating 76-56 loss at the hands of the Virginia Cavaliers last week. Forward Hunter Tyson (15 points) and center PJ Hall (13 points) were the top scorers for the Tigers.

Meanwhile, the Eagles came up short against the SE Missouri State Redhawks two weeks ago, falling 65-58. Guard Mark Freeman put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 21 points.

Clemson is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Louisville Cardinals Feb. 18 easily too and instead slipped up with an 83-73. In other words, don't count Morehead State out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 16.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Clemson won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.