Who's Playing

Virginia Tech @ Clemson

Current Records: Virginia Tech 11-7; Clemson 15-4

What to Know

An ACC battle is on tap between the #19 Clemson Tigers and the Virginia Tech Hokies at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers are out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

Clemson came up short against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Tuesday, falling 87-77. Forward Hunter Tyson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 19 points and 14 boards. Tyson's performance made up for a slower game against the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech came up short against the Virginia Cavaliers on Wednesday, falling 78-68. Virginia Tech got double-digit scores from five players: guard Darius Maddox (13), forward Grant Basile (12), guard Hunter Cattoor (11), forward Justyn Mutts (10), and guard Sean Pedulla (10).

Barring any buzzer beaters, Clemson is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Clemson, who are 10-9 against the spread.

The Tigers are now 15-4 while the Hokies sit at 11-7. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Clemson comes into the contest boasting the 27th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.9. Less enviably, Virginia Tech is stumbling into the matchup with the 37th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.4 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Tigers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Hokies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -114

Series History

Virginia Tech have won eight out of their last 11 games against Clemson.