Who's Playing

Stanford @ Colorado

Current Records: Stanford 10-12; Colorado 13-11

What to Know

The Colorado Buffaloes are 11-2 against the Stanford Cardinal since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. The Buffaloes and Stanford will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7 p.m. ET at CU Events Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Colorado strolled past the California Golden Bears with points to spare this past Thursday, taking the matchup 59-46. Colorado's forward Tristan da Silva did his thing and had 20 points.

Meanwhile, the Utah Utes typically have all the answers at home, but this past Thursday Stanford proved too difficult a challenge. Stanford snuck past the Utes with a 78-72 win. It took five tries, but the Cardinal can finally say that they have a victory on the road. Forward Spencer Jones was the offensive standout of the game for Stanford, picking up 22 points along with five boards.

The Buffaloes are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten California Dec. 31 easily too and instead slipped up with an 80-76. In other words, don't count Stanford out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.00

Odds

The Buffaloes are a 4.5-point favorite against the Cardinal, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Buffaloes slightly, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Colorado have won 11 out of their last 13 games against Stanford.