Who's Playing
Stanford @ Colorado
Current Records: Stanford 10-12; Colorado 13-11
What to Know
The Colorado Buffaloes are 11-2 against the Stanford Cardinal since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. The Buffaloes and Stanford will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7 p.m. ET at CU Events Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Colorado strolled past the California Golden Bears with points to spare this past Thursday, taking the matchup 59-46. Colorado's forward Tristan da Silva did his thing and had 20 points.
Meanwhile, the Utah Utes typically have all the answers at home, but this past Thursday Stanford proved too difficult a challenge. Stanford snuck past the Utes with a 78-72 win. It took five tries, but the Cardinal can finally say that they have a victory on the road. Forward Spencer Jones was the offensive standout of the game for Stanford, picking up 22 points along with five boards.
The Buffaloes are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten California Dec. 31 easily too and instead slipped up with an 80-76. In other words, don't count Stanford out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.00
Odds
The Buffaloes are a 4.5-point favorite against the Cardinal, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Bettors have moved against the Buffaloes slightly, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Colorado have won 11 out of their last 13 games against Stanford.
- Dec 29, 2022 - Colorado 73 vs. Stanford 70
- Feb 19, 2022 - Colorado 70 vs. Stanford 53
- Nov 28, 2021 - Colorado 80 vs. Stanford 76
- Feb 11, 2021 - Colorado 69 vs. Stanford 51
- Jan 16, 2021 - Colorado 77 vs. Stanford 64
- Mar 01, 2020 - Stanford 72 vs. Colorado 64
- Feb 08, 2020 - Colorado 81 vs. Stanford 74
- Jan 26, 2019 - Stanford 75 vs. Colorado 62
- Feb 11, 2018 - Colorado 64 vs. Stanford 56
- Mar 02, 2017 - Colorado 91 vs. Stanford 72
- Feb 02, 2017 - Colorado 81 vs. Stanford 74
- Jan 27, 2016 - Colorado 91 vs. Stanford 75
- Jan 03, 2016 - Colorado 56 vs. Stanford 55