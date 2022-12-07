Who's Playing

Campbell @ Evansville

Current Records: Campbell 4-4; Evansville 2-8

What to Know

The Campbell Fighting Camels are on the road again Wednesday and play against the Evansville Aces at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at Ford Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Fighting Camels came up short against the East Carolina Pirates last Friday, falling 79-69.

Meanwhile, the contest between Evansville and the Northern Iowa Panthers this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Evansville falling 72-55 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Marvin Coleman II had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only eight points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Campbell is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are 0-3 against the spread when favored.

The losses put Campbell at 4-4 and Evansville at 2-8. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Fighting Camels have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.90% from the floor on average, which is the 43rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Aces have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 37.20% percent of their shots, which is the 358th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana

Odds

The Fighting Camels are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Aces, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.