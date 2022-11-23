Who's Playing

American @ Georgetown

Current Records: American 2-2; Georgetown 3-2

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas will square off against the American Eagles at 11:30 a.m. ET Wednesday at Capital One Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Georgetown was able to grind out a solid win over the La Salle Explorers on Sunday, winning 69-62. The Hoyas' center Qudus Wahab looked sharp as he had 23 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, American beat the New Jersey Tech Highlanders 58-53 this past Saturday.

Georgetown is the favorite in this one, with an expected 14-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Sunday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Georgetown won their first match against American 80-60 last season, but the Eagles managed a nothing to nothing tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a victory.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. ET

Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Hoyas are a big 14-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Georgetown won one game and tied one game in their last two contests with American.