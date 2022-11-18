Who's Playing

Bucknell @ Georgia

Current Records: Bucknell 2-1; Georgia 2-1

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Bucknell Bison at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 18 at Stegeman Coliseum. The Bulldogs should still be feeling good after a victory, while Bucknell will be looking to regain their footing.

UGA was able to grind out a solid win over the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks on Monday, winning 77-70. UGA relied on the efforts of guard Terry Roberts, who had 22 points, and forward KyeRon Lindsay, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Bucknell received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 82-71 to the St. Peter's Peacocks.

UGA is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

The Bulldogs' win brought them up to 2-1 while the Bison's defeat pulled them down to an identical 2-1. A couple stats to keep an eye on: UGA is eighth worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 18 on average. Bucknell has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 44th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 13-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.