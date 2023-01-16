Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T @ Hampton

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 8-11; Hampton 3-14

What to Know

The Hampton Pirates and the North Carolina A&T Aggies are set to square off in a Colonial matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 16 at Hampton Convocation Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with North Carolina A&T winning the first 67-58 at home and the Pirates taking the second 93-82.

The contest between Hampton and the William & Mary Tribe last week was not a total blowout, but with Hampton falling 81-65 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 61-59 victory over the Stony Brook Seawolves this past Saturday. The top scorers for North Carolina A&T were guard Kam Woods (19 points) and forward Marcus Watson (18 points).

Hampton is expected to lose this next one by 4. Now might not be the best time to take the Pirates against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.

North Carolina A&T's win lifted them to 8-11 while Hampton's loss dropped them down to 3-14. We'll see if the Aggies can repeat their recent success or if Hampton bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia

Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia

Odds

The Aggies are a 4-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -114

Series History

Hampton have won four out of their last six games against North Carolina A&T.