Who's Playing

Quinnipiac @ Holy Cross

Current Records: Quinnipiac 7-2; Holy Cross 3-6

What to Know

The Holy Cross Crusaders' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Quinnipiac Bobcats at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at Hart Recreation Center. The Crusaders will be strutting in after a win while Quinnipiac will be stumbling in from a loss.

Holy Cross didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 63-57 victory.

Meanwhile, Quinnipiac was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 64-60 to the Niagara Purple Eagles.

Holy Cross is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Holy Cross came up short against the Bobcats when the two teams previously met in November of last year, falling 76-68. Maybe the Crusaders will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts

Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bobcats are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Crusaders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Quinnipiac have won two out of their last three games against Holy Cross.