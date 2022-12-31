Who's Playing

Northern Iowa @ Illinois State

Current Records: Northern Iowa 5-8; Illinois State 6-8

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Northern Iowa Panthers will be on the road. Northern Iowa and the Illinois State Redbirds will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at Redbird Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

It looks like the Panthers must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive on Wednesday. Their 2022 ended with a 79-67 loss against the Missouri State Bears. Northern Iowa's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Bowen Born, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 23 points, and guard Tytan Anderson, who had 15 points along with six boards.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Illinois State as they fell 55-51 to the Illinois-Chicago Flames on Wednesday. Guard Malachi Poindexter wasn't much of a difference maker for Illinois State; Poindexter finished with only nine points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Northern Iowa is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.

The Panthers had enough points to win and then some against the Redbirds when the two teams previously met in March, taking their matchup 78-65. Northern Iowa's win shoved Illinois State out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Redbird Arena -- Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena -- Normal, Illinois





Odds

The Panthers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Redbirds, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Northern Iowa have won ten out of their last 16 games against Illinois State.