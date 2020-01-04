How to watch Kentucky vs. Missouri: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Missouri @ Kentucky

Current Records: Missouri 8-4; Kentucky 9-3

What to Know

The Missouri Tigers are 1-4 against the #17 Kentucky Wildcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. They will face off against one another at 2 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena. Mizzou is currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Tigers simply couldn't be stopped on Monday, as they easily beat the Chicago State Cougars 91-33. That 58-point margin sets a new personal best for Mizzou on the season.

Meanwhile, UK rang in the new year with a 78-70 win over the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday. UK G Tyrese Maxey looked sharp as he had 27 points along with seven boards.

Mizzou isn't expected to pull this one out (UK is favored by 8), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The Tigers are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped the Tigers to 8-4 and the Wildcats to 9-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Tigers and the Wildcats clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $48.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 8-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 126

Series History

Kentucky have won four out of their last five games against Missouri.