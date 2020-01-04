How to watch Kentucky vs. Missouri: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Kentucky vs. Missouri basketball game
Who's Playing
Missouri @ Kentucky
Current Records: Missouri 8-4; Kentucky 9-3
What to Know
The Missouri Tigers are 1-4 against the #17 Kentucky Wildcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. They will face off against one another at 2 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena. Mizzou is currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
The Tigers simply couldn't be stopped on Monday, as they easily beat the Chicago State Cougars 91-33. That 58-point margin sets a new personal best for Mizzou on the season.
Meanwhile, UK rang in the new year with a 78-70 win over the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday. UK G Tyrese Maxey looked sharp as he had 27 points along with seven boards.
Mizzou isn't expected to pull this one out (UK is favored by 8), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The Tigers are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped the Tigers to 8-4 and the Wildcats to 9-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Tigers and the Wildcats clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Rupp Arena -- Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $48.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a big 8-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 126
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Kentucky have won four out of their last five games against Missouri.
- Feb 19, 2019 - Kentucky 66 vs. Missouri 58
- Feb 24, 2018 - Kentucky 87 vs. Missouri 66
- Feb 03, 2018 - Missouri 69 vs. Kentucky 60
- Feb 21, 2017 - Kentucky 72 vs. Missouri 62
- Jan 27, 2016 - Kentucky 88 vs. Missouri 54
