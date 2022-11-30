Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas @ Loyola Chicago

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 4-3; Loyola Chicago 2-4

What to Know

The Loyola Chicago Ramblers will take on the Cent. Arkansas Bears at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at home. Loyola Chicago is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last game, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

The Ramblers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Friday as they fell 61-55 to the Harvard Crimson. The top scorer for Loyola Chicago was forward Tom Welch (12 points).

Meanwhile, Cent. Arkansas narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Idaho State Bengals 81-77.

This next contest looks promising for Loyola Chicago, who are favored by a full 14.5 points. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in all their past six games.

Loyola Chicago is now 2-4 while the Bears sit at 4-3. Cent. Arkansas is 1-2 after wins this year, and the Ramblers are 0-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center -- Chicago, Illinois Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ramblers are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.