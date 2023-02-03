Who's Playing

Siena @ Manhattan

Current Records: Siena 15-7; Manhattan 7-13

What to Know

The Manhattan Jaspers will be returning home after a three-game road trip. Manhattan and the Siena Saints will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Draddy Gymnasium. The Jaspers won both of their matches against Siena last season (77-72 and 75-68) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Manhattan beat the Canisius Golden Griffins 81-74 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Siena strolled past the Marist Red Foxes with points to spare on Sunday, taking the contest 70-55.

Manhattan is expected to lose this next one by 5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 10-4 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped the Jaspers to 7-13 and the Saints to 15-7. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Manhattan and Siena clash.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York

Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Saints are a 5-point favorite against the Jaspers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Siena have won ten out of their last 16 games against Manhattan.