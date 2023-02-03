Who's Playing
Siena @ Manhattan
Current Records: Siena 15-7; Manhattan 7-13
What to Know
The Manhattan Jaspers will be returning home after a three-game road trip. Manhattan and the Siena Saints will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Draddy Gymnasium. The Jaspers won both of their matches against Siena last season (77-72 and 75-68) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
Manhattan beat the Canisius Golden Griffins 81-74 on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Siena strolled past the Marist Red Foxes with points to spare on Sunday, taking the contest 70-55.
Manhattan is expected to lose this next one by 5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 10-4 against the spread when expected to lose.
Their wins bumped the Jaspers to 7-13 and the Saints to 15-7. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Manhattan and Siena clash.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Odds
The Saints are a 5-point favorite against the Jaspers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Siena have won ten out of their last 16 games against Manhattan.
- Jan 21, 2022 - Manhattan 75 vs. Siena 68
- Dec 03, 2021 - Manhattan 77 vs. Siena 72
- Feb 27, 2021 - Siena 64 vs. Manhattan 56
- Feb 26, 2021 - Siena 74 vs. Manhattan 69
- Mar 11, 2020 - Siena 63 vs. Manhattan 49
- Feb 16, 2020 - Siena 65 vs. Manhattan 52
- Jan 12, 2020 - Manhattan 81 vs. Siena 69
- Feb 08, 2019 - Siena 51 vs. Manhattan 49
- Jan 26, 2019 - Siena 53 vs. Manhattan 40
- Feb 02, 2018 - Manhattan 51 vs. Siena 47
- Jan 13, 2018 - Manhattan 72 vs. Siena 61
- Feb 16, 2017 - Siena 94 vs. Manhattan 71
- Jan 22, 2017 - Siena 81 vs. Manhattan 68
- Mar 05, 2016 - Siena 89 vs. Manhattan 76
- Jan 04, 2016 - Manhattan 92 vs. Siena 87
- Dec 04, 2015 - Siena 89 vs. Manhattan 54