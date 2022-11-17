Who's Playing

LIU @ Marquette

Current Records: LIU 1-1; Marquette 2-1

What to Know

The Marquette Golden Eagles will look to defend their home court Thursday against the LIU Sharks at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Golden Eagles have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

Marquette was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 75-70 to the Purdue Boilermakers. Despite the defeat, Marquette had strong showings from forward David Joplin, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points and nine rebounds, and guard Kam Jones, who shot 5-for-12 from downtown and finished with 19 points and six boards. Jones hadn't helped his team much against the Central Michigan Chippewas last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, LIU took their contest at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 111-50 win over the Mount Saint Vincent Dolphins.

This next game looks promising for Marquette, who are favored by a full 24.5 points. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

LIU's victory lifted them to 1-1 while Marquette's loss dropped them down to 2-1. We'll see if LIU can repeat their recent success or if the Golden Eagles bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.49

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a big 24.5-point favorite against the Sharks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 24.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.