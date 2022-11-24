Who's Playing

Oklahoma @ Nebraska

Current Records: Oklahoma 3-1; Nebraska 3-1

What to Know

The Oklahoma Sooners will square off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 5 p.m. ET Thursday at State Farm Field House. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Oklahoma came out on top in a nail-biter against the South Alabama Jaguars last Friday, sneaking past 64-60. The Sooners' guard Grant Sherfield filled up the stat sheet, picking up 17 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, Nebraska took their matchup against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Sunday by a conclusive 82-58 score. The Cornhuskers can attribute much of their success to forward Juwan Gary, who had 17 points in addition to seven boards, and forward Blaise Keita, who posted a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds.

Oklahoma is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Sam Houston Bearkats Nov. 7 easily too and instead slipped up with a 52-51. In other words, don't count Nebraska out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 5 p.m. ET

Thursday at 5 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida

State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Sooners are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Cornhuskers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sooners as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.