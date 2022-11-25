Who's Playing

Jacksonville State @ New Mexico

Current Records: Jacksonville State 2-2; New Mexico 3-0

What to Know

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks will square off against the New Mexico Lobos on the road at 7 p.m. ET Friday at The Pit. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

The Gamecocks have more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Elon Phoenix on Tuesday. Jacksonville State made easy work of Elon and carried off a 78-53 win.

Meanwhile, the Lobos took their game against the SMU Mustangs last week by a conclusive 84-63 score. Forward Josiah Allick and guard Jaelen House were among the main playmakers for New Mexico as the former had 18 points along with nine rebounds and the latter had 18 points and five assists.

Jacksonville State have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11.5-point spread they are up against. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Jacksonville State's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Their wins bumped Jacksonville State to 2-2 and New Mexico to 3-0. Both the Gamecocks and the Lobos have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.40

Odds

The Lobos are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.