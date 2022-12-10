Who's Playing

Bethune-Cookman @ North Florida

Current Records: Bethune-Cookman 4-4; North Florida 2-6

What to Know

After two games on the road, the North Florida Ospreys are heading back home. They will take on the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at UNF Arena. Bethune-Cookman will be strutting in after a victory while the Ospreys will be stumbling in from a loss.

A win for North Florida just wasn't in the stars on Tuesday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They were pulverized by the Houston Cougars 76-42. One thing holding North Florida back was the mediocre play of guard Jarius Hicklen, who did not have his best game: he played for 31 minutes with and five turnovers.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Bethune-Cookman and the Chicago State Cougars last week was still a pretty decisive one as Bethune-Cookman wrapped it up with an 86-73 victory at home.

The Ospreys are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Tuesday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

North Florida's defeat took them down to 2-6 while Bethune-Cookman's victory pulled them up to 4-4. A win for North Florida would reverse both their bad luck and Bethune-Cookman's good luck. We'll see if North Florida manages to pull off that tough task or if Bethune-Cookman keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida

Odds

The Ospreys are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.