Wisconsin @ Oregon

Regular Season Records: Wisconsin 19-14; Oregon 21-14

What to Know

The Oregon Ducks and the Wisconsin Badgers are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET March 21 at Matthew Knight Arena in the third round of the NIT. Oregon is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Ducks earned some more postseason success in their contest on Sunday. They took down the UCF Knights 68-54. Oregon's center Nate Bittle was one of the most active players for the team, dropping a double-double on 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 75-71 victory over the Liberty Flames on Sunday. Guard Chucky Hepburn was the offensive standout of the game for Wisconsin, picking up 27 points.

Oregon is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Oregon is stumbling into the matchup with the 40th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11 on average. To make matters even worse for the Ducks, the Badgers rank first in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 8.5 on average. Maybe that strength will give Wisconsin the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.00

Odds

The Ducks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Badgers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oregon won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.