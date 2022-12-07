Who's Playing

Michigan State @ Penn State

Current Records: Michigan State 5-4; Penn State 6-2

What to Know

The Michigan State Spartans and the Penn State Nittany Lions are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at Bryce Jordan Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Spartans winning the first 80-64 at home and Penn State taking the second 62-58.

MSU came up short against the Northwestern Wildcats on Sunday, falling 70-63. Guard Pierre Brooks had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 29 minutes but putting up just nine points.

Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions came up short against the Clemson Tigers last Tuesday, falling 101-94. Despite the defeat, Penn State had strong showings from guard Seth Lundy, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 12 boards, and guard Camren Wynter, who had 26 points.

MSU is expected to lose this next one by 4. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

MSU is now 5-4 while Penn State sits at 6-2. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Spartans are third worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.4 on average. The Nittany Lions have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 351st fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nittany Lions are a 4-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Michigan State have won eight out of their last 11 games against Penn State.