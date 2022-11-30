Who's Playing

Saint Joseph's @ Pennsylvania

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 2-3; Pennsylvania 5-4

What to Know

The Pennsylvania Quakers will stay at home another game and welcome the Saint Joseph's Hawks at 8:30 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at Palestra. The Quakers are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

While not quite a landslide, the game between UPenn and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as UPenn wrapped it up with an 86-73 victory at home.

As for the Hawks, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. The matchup between Saint Joseph's and the South Florida Bulls last week was not particularly close, with Saint Joseph's falling 75-62. The top scorer for Saint Joseph's was guard Lynn Greer III (15 points).

The Quakers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

UPenn's win brought them up to 5-4 while the Hawks' defeat pulled them down to 2-3. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UPenn is stumbling into the contest with the 52nd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74 on average. Saint Joseph's has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 51st worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Quakers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Quakers as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Saint Joseph's won the only game these two teams have played in the last two years.