Who's Playing

Memphis @ Seton Hall

Current Records: Memphis 2-1; Seton Hall 3-1

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers will take on the Seton Hall Pirates at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at State Farm Field House. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Tigers and the VCU Rams on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Memphis wrapped it up with a 62-47 win at home. Guard Kendric Davis took over for Memphis, finishing with 26 points (a whopping 42% of their total) and seven assists.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall simply couldn't be stopped on Sunday, as they easily beat the Wagner Seahawks at home 82-44. Five players on Seton Hall scored in the double digits: guard Al-Amir Dawes (19), forward Tray Jackson (16), forward KC Ndefo (12), guard Femi Odukale (11), and forward Tyrese Samuel (10).

Barring any buzzer beaters, Memphis is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Tigers are now 2-1 while the Pirates sit at 3-1. Memphis is 0-1 after wins this season, Seton Hall 1-1.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida

State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida TV: ESPNews

Odds

The Tigers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.