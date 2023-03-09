Who's Playing

Utah Tech @ Southern Utah

Regular Season Records: Utah Tech 14-18; Southern Utah 20-11

What to Know

The Utah Tech Trailblazers and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds are set to clash at 11 p.m. ET March 9 at Orleans Arena in the second round of the Western Athletic Conference Tourney. The odds don't look promising for the Trailblazers, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Utah Tech proved too difficult a challenge. Utah Tech skirted past the Lumberjacks 80-76. Utah Tech can attribute much of their success to guard Frank Staine, who had 18 points along with five rebounds, and guard Cameron Gooden, who had 22 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, Southern Utah was able to grind out a solid victory over the California Baptist Lancers last week, winning 81-71.

Utah Tech came up short against the Thunderbirds when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, falling 81-71. Can the Trailblazers avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

Odds

The Thunderbirds are a 4-point favorite against the Trailblazers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunderbirds as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Southern Utah have won three out of their last five games against Utah Tech.