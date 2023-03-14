Who's Playing

SE Missouri State @ Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Regular Season Records: SE Missouri State 19-16; Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 23-10

What to Know

The SE Missouri State Redhawks and the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders are set to clash at 6:40 p.m. ET March 14 at University of Dayton Arena in the 0th round of the NCAA Tournament.

SE Missouri State beat the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles 89-82 last week. The Redhawks can attribute much of their success to guard Chris Harris, who had 26 points in addition to six rebounds, and guard Phillip Russell, who had 21 points.

Speaking of close games: the Islanders earned some more postseason success in their contest last Wednesday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the NW State Demons, sneaking past 75-71. Four players on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi scored in the double digits: guard Jalen Jackson (17), forward Owen Dease (16), guard Trey Tennyson (14), and forward Isaac Mushila (10). Dease had some trouble finding his footing against the McNeese State Cowboys last Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Owen Dease's points were the most he has had all year.

SE Missouri State is expected to lose this next one by 4. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: SE Missouri State is 21st worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76 on average. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the 17th most points per game in college basketball at 80.4. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: tru TV

tru TV Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Islanders are a 4-point favorite against the Redhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Islanders as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.