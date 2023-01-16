Who's Playing
Jackson State @ Texas Southern
Current Records: Jackson State 4-13; Texas Southern 4-14
What to Know
The Texas Southern Tigers are 11-3 against the Jackson State Tigers since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Texas Southern and Jackson State will face off in an SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Health & PE Center. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 104 points combined.
Texas Southern was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 79-74 to the Alcorn State Braves.
Meanwhile, Jackson State came up short against the Prairie View A&M Panthers this past Saturday, falling 59-50.
The losses put Texas Southern at 4-14 and Jackson State at 4-13. Texas Southern is 4-9 after losses this season, Jackson State 2-10.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Health & PE Center -- Houston, Texas
Series History
Texas Southern have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Jackson State.
