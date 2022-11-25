Who's Playing

Southern Utah @ Texas State-San Marcos

Current Records: Southern Utah 3-3; Texas State-San Marcos 3-2

What to Know

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds will square off against the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats at 11 p.m. ET Friday at George Q. Cannon Activities Center. Texas State-San Marcos will be strutting in after a win while the Thunderbirds will be stumbling in from a loss.

Southern Utah was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Friday as they fell 82-76 to the Kansas Jayhawks. Drake Allen wasn't much of a difference maker for Southern Utah; Allen picked up five fouls and turned the ball over five times en route to a 3-for-10, 7-point finish.

As for Texas State-San Marcos, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the California Golden Bears on Monday, sneaking past 59-55. Texas State-San Marcos' guard Mason Harrell filled up the stat sheet, picking up 21 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Thunderbirds are expected to win a tight contest. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Southern Utah is now 3-3 while the Bobcats sit at 3-2. Texas State-San Marcos is 1-1 after wins this year, and Southern Utah is 1-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 11 p.m. ET

Friday at 11 p.m. ET Where: George Q. Cannon Activities Center -- Laie, Hawaii

George Q. Cannon Activities Center -- Laie, Hawaii Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Thunderbirds are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.