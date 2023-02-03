Who's Playing

Fresno State @ UNLV

Current Records: Fresno State 7-14; UNLV 15-7

What to Know

The UNLV Rebels and the Fresno State Bulldogs will face off in a Mountain West clash at 11 p.m. ET Feb. 3 at Thomas & Mack Center. UNLV will be strutting in after a victory while Fresno State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

While not quite a landslide, the game between the Rebels and the Colorado State Rams on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as UNLV wrapped it up with an 83-71 win on the road. UNLV relied on the efforts of guard Keshon Gilbert, who had 16 points in addition to five rebounds, and guard EJ Harkless, who had 17 points and five assists along with five boards.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Fresno State as they lost 85-62 to the Wyoming Cowboys on Tuesday. A silver lining for the Bulldogs was the play of guard Isaiah Hill, who had 11 points and seven assists.

UNLV is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The Rebels ended up a good deal behind Fresno State when they played in the teams' previous meeting last month, losing 76-63. Maybe UNLV will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 11 p.m. ET

Friday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Rebels are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Fresno State have won ten out of their last 14 games against UNLV.