Who's Playing
Fresno State @ UNLV
Current Records: Fresno State 7-14; UNLV 15-7
What to Know
The UNLV Rebels and the Fresno State Bulldogs will face off in a Mountain West clash at 11 p.m. ET Feb. 3 at Thomas & Mack Center. UNLV will be strutting in after a victory while Fresno State will be stumbling in from a defeat.
While not quite a landslide, the game between the Rebels and the Colorado State Rams on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as UNLV wrapped it up with an 83-71 win on the road. UNLV relied on the efforts of guard Keshon Gilbert, who had 16 points in addition to five rebounds, and guard EJ Harkless, who had 17 points and five assists along with five boards.
Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Fresno State as they lost 85-62 to the Wyoming Cowboys on Tuesday. A silver lining for the Bulldogs was the play of guard Isaiah Hill, who had 11 points and seven assists.
UNLV is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
The Rebels ended up a good deal behind Fresno State when they played in the teams' previous meeting last month, losing 76-63. Maybe UNLV will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Odds
The Rebels are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Fresno State have won ten out of their last 14 games against UNLV.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Fresno State 76 vs. UNLV 63
- Feb 16, 2022 - UNLV 60 vs. Fresno State 57
- Jan 14, 2022 - Fresno State 73 vs. UNLV 68
- Feb 26, 2021 - UNLV 68 vs. Fresno State 67
- Feb 24, 2021 - Fresno State 67 vs. UNLV 64
- Feb 08, 2020 - UNLV 68 vs. Fresno State 67
- Dec 04, 2019 - UNLV 81 vs. Fresno State 80
- Feb 09, 2019 - Fresno State 83 vs. UNLV 65
- Feb 21, 2018 - Fresno State 77 vs. UNLV 64
- Jan 23, 2018 - Fresno State 69 vs. UNLV 63
- Mar 04, 2017 - Fresno State 72 vs. UNLV 59
- Mar 10, 2016 - Fresno State 95 vs. UNLV 82
- Feb 06, 2016 - Fresno State 111 vs. UNLV 104
- Dec 30, 2015 - Fresno State 69 vs. UNLV 66