Who's Playing

Arizona State @ USC

Regular Season Records: Arizona State 21-11; USC 22-9

What to Know

The Arizona State Sun Devils have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the USC Trojans and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 8 of 2020. The Sun Devils and USC are set to clash at 11:30 p.m. ET March 9 at T-Mobile Arena in the second round of the Pac-12 Conference Tournament.

ASU earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Wednesday. They snuck past the Oregon State Beavers with a 63-57 victory. ASU's forward Warren Washington filled up the stat sheet, picking up 15 points in addition to nine boards.

USC is hoping for another victory. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 68-65 victory over ASU on Saturday. Guard Boogie Ellis had 28 points along with five rebounds, and this makes it back-to-back games in which he has scored at least 41% of the Trojans' points.

The Sun Devils are expected to lose this next one by 3. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 8-4 against the spread when expected to lose.

A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: ASU have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.30%, which places them ninth in college basketball. But the Trojans are even better: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39%, which places them seventh in college basketball. We'll see if that edge gives USC a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11:30 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trojans are a 3-point favorite against the Sun Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

USC have won ten out of their last 14 games against Arizona State.