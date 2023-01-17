Who's Playing

UNLV @ Utah State

Current Records: UNLV 12-5; Utah State 14-4

What to Know

The Utah State Aggies and the UNLV Rebels are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 17 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Utah State ended up a good deal behind the Nevada Wolf Pack when they played this past Friday, losing 85-70. The Aggies got double-digit scores from five players: guard Steven Ashworth (15), forward Taylor Funk (13), guard Sean Bairstow (11), guard Max Shulga (11), and center Trevin Dorius (11).

Meanwhile, UNLV lost 82-81 to the Colorado State Rams this past Saturday on a last-minute half-court bomb from Colorado State's guard Isaiah Stevens with 0:04 remaining. Guard EJ Harkless did his best for UNLV, finishing with 33 points (a whopping 41% of their total) in addition to nine rebounds. Harkless' performance made up for a slower game against the Boise State Broncos last Wednesday. Harkless' points were the most he has had all year.

Utah State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Friday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Aggies are now 14-4 while the Rebels sit at 12-5. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Utah State comes into the contest boasting the 25th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 5.2. But UNLV enters the matchup with 10.2 steals per game on average, good for seventh best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah

Odds

The Aggies are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Utah State have won eight out of their last 12 games against UNLV.