Who's Playing

Wyoming @ Utah State

Current Records: Wyoming 5-10; Utah State 13-3

What to Know

The Utah State Aggies will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Utah State and the Wyoming Cowboys will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Aggies lost both of their matches to Wyoming last season on scores of 69-71 and 76-78, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

2023 "welcomed" Utah State with an 82-59 beatdown courtesy of the Boise State Broncos this past Saturday. The top scorer for Utah State was forward Taylor Funk (14 points).

Meanwhile, Wyoming was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 80-75 to the San Diego State Aztecs. Despite their defeat, the Cowboys got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. guard Xavier DuSell, who had 15 points, was the best among equals.

The Aggies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.44

Odds

The Aggies are a big 10-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Utah State have won eight out of their last 14 games against Wyoming.