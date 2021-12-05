Who's Playing

California @ Utah

Current Records: California 4-4; Utah 5-2

What to Know

The California Golden Bears have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Golden Bears and the Utah Utes will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with California winning the first 72-63 on the road and Utah taking the second 76-75.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between California and the Oregon State Beavers on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as California wrapped it up with a 73-61 win at home. It was another big night for California's forward Andre Kelly, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Utes found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 93-73 punch to the gut against the Southern California Trojans on Wednesday. Guard Lazar Stefanovic had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 26 minutes but putting up just four points on 2-for-12 shooting.

The Golden Bears' victory brought them up to 4-4 while Utah's defeat pulled them down to 5-2. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: California is stumbling into the contest with the 39th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.3 on average. Utah has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 351st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Utah have won seven out of their last 12 games against California.