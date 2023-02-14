Who's Playing

Southern Illinois @ Valparaiso

Current Records: Southern Illinois 19-8; Valparaiso 11-16

What to Know

The Southern Illinois Salukis won both of their matches against the Valparaiso Beacons last season (63-60 and 77-55) and are aiming for the same result Tuesday. SIU and Valpo will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 7 p.m. ET at Athletics-Recreation Center. The Beacons will be strutting in after a victory while SIU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

A win for SIU just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 82-59 to the Drake Bulldogs. Guard Lance Jones (13 points) and guard Jawaun Newton (13 points) were the top scorers for SIU.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Valpo beat the Illinois State Redbirds 81-76 this past Saturday. The Beacons can attribute much of their success to guard Quinton Green, who posted a double-double on 25 points and ten rebounds, and forward Ben Krikke, who had 24 points and six assists along with six boards.

The Salukis are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Southern Illinois' loss took them down to 19-8 while Valparaiso's win pulled them up to 11-16. A win for SIU would reverse both their bad luck and Valparaiso's good luck. We'll see if SIU manages to pull off that tough task or if Valpo keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana

Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.05

Odds

The Salukis are a 3.5-point favorite against the Beacons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Valparaiso and Southern Illinois both have five wins in their last ten games.