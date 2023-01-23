Who's Playing

Duke @ Virginia Tech

Current Records: Duke 14-5; Virginia Tech 11-8

What to Know

The Virginia Tech Hokies will be returning home after a three-game road trip. Virginia Tech and the Duke Blue Devils will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Cassell Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with Duke winning the first 76-65 at home and the Hokies taking the second 82-67.

Virginia Tech lost a heartbreaker to the Clemson Tigers when they met earlier this month, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. Virginia Tech was just a bucket shy of a victory and fell 51-50 to Clemson. Guard Sean Pedulla had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only seven points on 2-for-13 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Speaking of close games: the Blue Devils sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 68-66 win over the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes this past Saturday. Duke's center Kyle Filipowski looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 17 points and 14 rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Filipowski has had at least 14 rebounds.

The Hokies didn't have too much trouble with Duke when the two teams previously met in March of last year as they won 82-67. Virginia Tech's victory shoved Duke out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Hokies are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Blue Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hokies as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Duke have won six out of their last 11 games against Virginia Tech.