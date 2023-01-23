Who's Playing
Duke @ Virginia Tech
Current Records: Duke 14-5; Virginia Tech 11-8
What to Know
The Virginia Tech Hokies will be returning home after a three-game road trip. Virginia Tech and the Duke Blue Devils will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Cassell Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with Duke winning the first 76-65 at home and the Hokies taking the second 82-67.
Virginia Tech lost a heartbreaker to the Clemson Tigers when they met earlier this month, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. Virginia Tech was just a bucket shy of a victory and fell 51-50 to Clemson. Guard Sean Pedulla had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only seven points on 2-for-13 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.
Speaking of close games: the Blue Devils sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 68-66 win over the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes this past Saturday. Duke's center Kyle Filipowski looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 17 points and 14 rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Filipowski has had at least 14 rebounds.
The Hokies didn't have too much trouble with Duke when the two teams previously met in March of last year as they won 82-67. Virginia Tech's victory shoved Duke out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $35.00
Odds
The Hokies are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Blue Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hokies as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Duke have won six out of their last 11 games against Virginia Tech.
- Mar 12, 2022 - Virginia Tech 82 vs. Duke 67
- Dec 22, 2021 - Duke 76 vs. Virginia Tech 65
- Jan 12, 2021 - Virginia Tech 74 vs. Duke 67
- Feb 22, 2020 - Duke 88 vs. Virginia Tech 64
- Dec 06, 2019 - Duke 77 vs. Virginia Tech 63
- Mar 29, 2019 - Duke 75 vs. Virginia Tech 73
- Feb 26, 2019 - Virginia Tech 77 vs. Duke 72
- Feb 26, 2018 - Virginia Tech 64 vs. Duke 63
- Feb 14, 2018 - Duke 74 vs. Virginia Tech 52
- Dec 31, 2016 - Virginia Tech 89 vs. Duke 75
- Jan 09, 2016 - Duke 82 vs. Virginia Tech 58