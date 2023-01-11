Who's Playing

Florida State @ Wake Forest

Current Records: Florida State 5-11; Wake Forest 11-5

What to Know

The Florida State Seminoles lost both of their matches to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons last season on scores of 54-76 and 60-68, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. FSU and Wake Forest will face off in an ACC battle at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Seminoles had enough points to win and then some against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this past Saturday, taking their game 75-64. FSU relied on the efforts of guard Matthew Cleveland, who posted a double-double on 21 points and 12 rebounds, and guard Darin Green Jr., who had 18 points in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest beat the Louisville Cardinals 80-72 this past Saturday. Wake Forest got double-digit scores from four players: guard Damari Monsanto (21), guard Cameron Hildreth (19), guard Daivien Williamson (13), and guard Tyree Appleby (13).

FSU is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Troy Trojans Nov. 14 easily too and instead slipped up with a 79-72. In other words, don't count the Demon Deacons out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.03

Odds

The Demon Deacons are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Seminoles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Demon Deacons as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Florida State have won six out of their last nine games against Wake Forest.