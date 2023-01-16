Who's Playing
Florida Atlantic @ Western Kentucky
Current Records: Florida Atlantic 16-1; Western Kentucky 11-6
What to Know
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Florida Atlantic Owls are set to square off in a Conference USA matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 16 at E.A. Diddle Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Florida Atlantic winning the first 78-69 at home and the Hilltoppers taking the second 76-69.
WKU had enough points to win and then some against the Florida International Panthers this past Saturday, taking their contest 70-59.
Meanwhile, Florida Atlantic sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 66-62 win over the North Texas Mean Green this past Saturday.
WKU is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
Their wins bumped WKU to 11-6 and the Owls to 16-1. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Owls are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hilltoppers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Western Kentucky have won five out of their last seven games against Florida Atlantic.
- Feb 10, 2022 - Western Kentucky 76 vs. Florida Atlantic 69
- Jan 20, 2022 - Florida Atlantic 78 vs. Western Kentucky 69
- Jan 30, 2020 - Florida Atlantic 69 vs. Western Kentucky 65
- Jan 19, 2019 - Western Kentucky 72 vs. Florida Atlantic 66
- Feb 08, 2018 - Western Kentucky 75 vs. Florida Atlantic 63
- Dec 31, 2016 - Western Kentucky 69 vs. Florida Atlantic 54
- Jan 09, 2016 - Western Kentucky 86 vs. Florida Atlantic 82