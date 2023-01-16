Who's Playing

Florida Atlantic @ Western Kentucky

Current Records: Florida Atlantic 16-1; Western Kentucky 11-6

What to Know

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Florida Atlantic Owls are set to square off in a Conference USA matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 16 at E.A. Diddle Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Florida Atlantic winning the first 78-69 at home and the Hilltoppers taking the second 76-69.

WKU had enough points to win and then some against the Florida International Panthers this past Saturday, taking their contest 70-59.

Meanwhile, Florida Atlantic sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 66-62 win over the North Texas Mean Green this past Saturday.

WKU is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped WKU to 11-6 and the Owls to 16-1. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Owls are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hilltoppers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Western Kentucky have won five out of their last seven games against Florida Atlantic.