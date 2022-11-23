Who's Playing

Dayton @ Wisconsin

Current Records: Dayton 3-1; Wisconsin 3-0

What to Know

The Dayton Flyers will take on the Wisconsin Badgers at 2:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Dayton beat the Robert Morris Colonials 60-51 this past Saturday. The Flyers can attribute much of their success to forward DaRon Holmes II, who had 18 points along with six boards and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin had enough points to win and then some against the Green Bay Phoenix last week, taking their contest 56-45.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Dayton is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

The wins brought Dayton up to 3-1 and Wisconsin to 3-0. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Flyers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 34.90%, which places them 13th in college basketball. As for the Badgers, they come into the game boasting the sixth fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 51.3.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Flyers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Badgers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Badgers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.