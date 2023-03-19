Who's Playing

Liberty @ Wisconsin

Regular Season Records: Liberty 27-8; Wisconsin 18-14

What to Know

The Liberty Flames and the Wisconsin Badgers are set to clash at noon ET March 19 at Kohl Center in the second round of the NIT.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Liberty beat the Villanova Wildcats 62-57 last Tuesday. The Flames can attribute much of their success to guard Darius McGhee, who had 26 points.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing last week. They enjoyed a cozy 81-62 win over the Bradley Braves. Forward Steven Crowl took over for Wisconsin, finishing with 36 points (a whopping 44% of their total) along with nine rebounds. Crowl had some trouble finding his footing against the Ohio State Buckeyes two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction. Crowl's points were the most he has had all year.

Liberty is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 0-3 ATS when expected to lose.

A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Liberty comes into the contest boasting the 28th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 47.40%. Less enviably, the Badgers are stumbling into the game with the 22nd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.4 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $42.51

Odds

The Badgers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Flames, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Badgers, as the game opened with the Badgers as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.