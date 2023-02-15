Who's Playing

Indiana State @ Illinois-Chicago

Current Records: Indiana State 18-9; Illinois-Chicago 10-17

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Illinois-Chicago Flames are heading back home. The Flames and the Indiana State Sycamores will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Credit Union 1 Arena. Indiana State should still be riding high after a win, while Illinois-Chicago will be looking to right the ship.

Illinois-Chicago was expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and that's exactly how things played out. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 98-71 punch to the gut against the Belmont Bruins. Guard Christian Jones wasn't much of a difference maker for Illinois-Chicago; Jones finished with 11 points on 5-for-13 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Indiana State didn't have too much trouble with the Northern Iowa Panthers on the road this past Saturday as they won 80-62. The Sycamores relied on the efforts of guard Julian Larry, who had 17 points, and guard Courvoisier McCauley, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points.

The Flames are now 10-17 while Indiana State sits at 18-9. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Illinois-Chicago has only been able to knock down 41.40% percent of their shots, which is the 23rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Indiana State's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the 30th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 47.90%. We'll see if their 6.50% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Indiana State won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.