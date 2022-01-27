Who's Playing

Drake @ Illinois State

Current Records: Drake 14-6; Illinois State 10-10

What to Know

The Illinois State Redbirds haven't won a game against the Drake Bulldogs since Feb. 22 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Illinois State and Drake will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8 p.m. ET at Redbird Arena. The Redbirds are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

It was close but no cigar for Illinois State as they fell 56-53 to the Evansville Aces on Sunday. Guard Josiah Strong wasn't much of a difference maker for Illinois State; Strong finished with only eight points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Drake was able to grind out a solid win over the Northern Iowa Panthers on Saturday, winning 82-74. Five players on the Bulldogs scored in the double digits: guard Roman Penn (18), guard Garrett Sturtz (16), guard D.J. Wilkins (16), forward Tremell Murphy (11), and guard Tucker DeVries (11).

The Redbirds are expected to lose this next one by 4. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Illinois State, who are 9-8-1 against the spread.

Drake's victory lifted them to 14-6 while Illinois State's defeat dropped them down to 10-10. Garrett Sturtz will be someone to keep an eye on after he dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds on Saturday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Illinois State's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Redbird Arena -- Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena -- Normal, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a 4-point favorite against the Redbirds, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Illinois State have won eight out of their last 15 games against Drake.

Jan 12, 2022 - Drake 86 vs. Illinois State 75

Feb 01, 2021 - Drake 95 vs. Illinois State 60

Jan 31, 2021 - Drake 78 vs. Illinois State 76

Mar 05, 2020 - Drake 75 vs. Illinois State 65

Feb 22, 2020 - Illinois State 57 vs. Drake 53

Jan 16, 2020 - Drake 84 vs. Illinois State 74

Mar 08, 2019 - Drake 78 vs. Illinois State 62

Feb 24, 2019 - Illinois State 67 vs. Drake 60

Jan 30, 2019 - Illinois State 69 vs. Drake 55

Feb 21, 2018 - Illinois State 89 vs. Drake 81

Jan 03, 2018 - Drake 87 vs. Illinois State 62

Feb 07, 2017 - Illinois State 82 vs. Drake 53

Jan 21, 2017 - Illinois State 72 vs. Drake 58

Jan 26, 2016 - Illinois State 76 vs. Drake 64

Jan 03, 2016 - Illinois State 67 vs. Drake 62

Injury Report for Illinois State

Sy Chatman: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Drake