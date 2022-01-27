Who's Playing
Drake @ Illinois State
Current Records: Drake 14-6; Illinois State 10-10
What to Know
The Illinois State Redbirds haven't won a game against the Drake Bulldogs since Feb. 22 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Illinois State and Drake will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8 p.m. ET at Redbird Arena. The Redbirds are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
It was close but no cigar for Illinois State as they fell 56-53 to the Evansville Aces on Sunday. Guard Josiah Strong wasn't much of a difference maker for Illinois State; Strong finished with only eight points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Drake was able to grind out a solid win over the Northern Iowa Panthers on Saturday, winning 82-74. Five players on the Bulldogs scored in the double digits: guard Roman Penn (18), guard Garrett Sturtz (16), guard D.J. Wilkins (16), forward Tremell Murphy (11), and guard Tucker DeVries (11).
The Redbirds are expected to lose this next one by 4. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Illinois State, who are 9-8-1 against the spread.
Drake's victory lifted them to 14-6 while Illinois State's defeat dropped them down to 10-10. Garrett Sturtz will be someone to keep an eye on after he dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds on Saturday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Illinois State's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Redbird Arena -- Normal, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a 4-point favorite against the Redbirds, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Illinois State have won eight out of their last 15 games against Drake.
- Jan 12, 2022 - Drake 86 vs. Illinois State 75
- Feb 01, 2021 - Drake 95 vs. Illinois State 60
- Jan 31, 2021 - Drake 78 vs. Illinois State 76
- Mar 05, 2020 - Drake 75 vs. Illinois State 65
- Feb 22, 2020 - Illinois State 57 vs. Drake 53
- Jan 16, 2020 - Drake 84 vs. Illinois State 74
- Mar 08, 2019 - Drake 78 vs. Illinois State 62
- Feb 24, 2019 - Illinois State 67 vs. Drake 60
- Jan 30, 2019 - Illinois State 69 vs. Drake 55
- Feb 21, 2018 - Illinois State 89 vs. Drake 81
- Jan 03, 2018 - Drake 87 vs. Illinois State 62
- Feb 07, 2017 - Illinois State 82 vs. Drake 53
- Jan 21, 2017 - Illinois State 72 vs. Drake 58
- Jan 26, 2016 - Illinois State 76 vs. Drake 64
- Jan 03, 2016 - Illinois State 67 vs. Drake 62
Injury Report for Illinois State
- Sy Chatman: Out for the Season (Knee)
Injury Report for Drake
- Roman Penn: Out (Foot)