Indiana vs. Michigan State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
Who's Playing
Michigan State @ Indiana
Current Records: Michigan State 14-4; Indiana 14-4
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Indiana Hoosiers are heading back home. They will take on the #11 Michigan State Spartans at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Assembly Hall. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
After constant struggles on the road, the Hoosiers have finally found some success away from home. They were able to grind out a solid win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, winning 82-74. F Trayce Jackson-Davis was the offensive standout of the contest for IU, posting a double-double on 18 points and 13 rebounds.
Meanwhile, MSU had enough points to win and then some against the Wisconsin Badgers last week, taking their matchup 67-55. MSU got double-digit scores from four players: F Xavier Tillman (15), F Gabe Brown (13), F Aaron Henry (13), and G Rocket Watts (11).
IU isn't expected to pull this one out (MSU is favored by 4), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those betting on the Hoosiers against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.
The Hoosiers got away with a 63-62 win when the two teams previously met in March of last year. Will they repeat their success, or do the Spartans have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The Spartans are a 4-point favorite against the Hoosiers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: 142
Series History
Indiana and Michigan State both have three wins in their last six games.
- Mar 02, 2019 - Indiana 63 vs. Michigan State 62
- Feb 02, 2019 - Indiana 79 vs. Michigan State 75
- Feb 03, 2018 - Michigan State 63 vs. Indiana 60
- Jan 19, 2018 - Michigan State 85 vs. Indiana 57
- Jan 21, 2017 - Indiana 82 vs. Michigan State 75
- Feb 14, 2016 - Michigan State 88 vs. Indiana 69
Watch This Game Live
