Who's Playing
Indiana @ Iowa
Current Records: Indiana 10-3; Iowa 8-6
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Iowa Hawkeyes are heading back home. The Hawkeyes and the #15 Indiana Hoosiers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. IU should still be riding high after a victory, while Iowa will be looking to get back in the win column.
Iowa lost a heartbreaker to the Penn State Nittany Lions when they met last January, and they left with a heavy heart again on Sunday. Iowa fell in an 83-79 heartbreaker. Forward Kris Murray did his best for Iowa, finishing with 32 points (a whopping 41% of their total) in addition to nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for the Hoosiers in a 69-55 win over the Kennesaw State Owls two weeks ago. IU can attribute much of their success to guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, who had 18 points, and guard Tamar Bates, who had 19 points.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Hawkeyes are expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
Iowa came out on top in a nail-biter against IU when the two teams previously met in March of last year, sneaking past 80-77. Iowa's win shoved the Hoosiers out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Hawkeyes are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hoosiers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indiana have won eight out of their last 13 games against Iowa.
- Mar 12, 2022 - Iowa 80 vs. Indiana 77
- Jan 13, 2022 - Iowa 83 vs. Indiana 74
- Feb 07, 2021 - Indiana 67 vs. Iowa 65
- Jan 21, 2021 - Indiana 81 vs. Iowa 69
- Feb 13, 2020 - Indiana 89 vs. Iowa 77
- Feb 22, 2019 - Iowa 76 vs. Indiana 70
- Feb 07, 2019 - Iowa 77 vs. Indiana 72
- Feb 17, 2018 - Indiana 84 vs. Iowa 82
- Dec 04, 2017 - Indiana 77 vs. Iowa 64
- Mar 09, 2017 - Indiana 95 vs. Iowa 73
- Feb 21, 2017 - Iowa 96 vs. Indiana 90
- Mar 01, 2016 - Indiana 81 vs. Iowa 78
- Feb 11, 2016 - Indiana 85 vs. Iowa 78