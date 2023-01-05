Who's Playing

Indiana @ Iowa

Current Records: Indiana 10-3; Iowa 8-6

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Iowa Hawkeyes are heading back home. The Hawkeyes and the #15 Indiana Hoosiers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. IU should still be riding high after a victory, while Iowa will be looking to get back in the win column.

Iowa lost a heartbreaker to the Penn State Nittany Lions when they met last January, and they left with a heavy heart again on Sunday. Iowa fell in an 83-79 heartbreaker. Forward Kris Murray did his best for Iowa, finishing with 32 points (a whopping 41% of their total) in addition to nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for the Hoosiers in a 69-55 win over the Kennesaw State Owls two weeks ago. IU can attribute much of their success to guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, who had 18 points, and guard Tamar Bates, who had 19 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Hawkeyes are expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Iowa came out on top in a nail-biter against IU when the two teams previously met in March of last year, sneaking past 80-77. Iowa's win shoved the Hoosiers out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Hawkeyes are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hoosiers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Indiana have won eight out of their last 13 games against Iowa.