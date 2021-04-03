Iowa senior Luka Garza was named the 2021 Men's Naismith Player of the Year and UConn freshman Paige Bueckers was named the 2021 Women's Naismith Player of the Year on Saturday. Garza had already been named the Associated Press and CBS Sports Player of the Year. Bueckers was named AP Women's Player of the Year earlier in the week.

The announcement on CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports HQ adds yet another accolade for the distinguished Hawkeyes star, who edged out Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham, Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu and Gonzaga's Corey Kispert, who were the other finalists. Bueckers beat out Kentucky's Rhyne Howard, UConn's Paige Bueckers, Louisville's Dana Evans and South Carolina's Aliyah Boston.

Garza was a finalist for the award last season before it went to Dayton forward Obi Toppin, but he left no doubt in his senior season, averaging 24.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per game for Iowa. The Hawkeyes went 22-9 on the season and earned a 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament

Bueckers entered this weekend's Final Four averaging 20.1 points, 5.9 assists and 2.3 steals per game. Her 45.9% 3-point shooting percentage also jumps off the page.  

Men's Naismith Player of the Year winners

YearPlayerSchool
2021Luka GarzaIowa
2020 Obi Toppin Dayton
2019 Zion Williamson Duke
2018 Jalen Brunson Villanova
2017 Frank Mason III Kansas
2016 Buddy Hield Oklahoma
2015 Frank Kaminsky III Wisconsin
2014 Doug McDermott Creighton
2013 Trey Burke Michigan
2012 Anthony Davis Kentucky
2011 Jimmer Fredette BYU
2010 Evan Turner Ohio State
2009 Blake Griffin Oklahoma
2008 Tyler Hansbrough North Carolina
2007 Kevin Durant Texas
2006 J.J. Redick Duke
2005 Andrew Bogut Utah
2004 Jameer Nelson Saint Joseph's
2003 T.J. Ford Texas
2002 Jay Williams Duke
2001 Shane Battier Duke
2000 Kenyon Martin Cincinnati
1999 Elton Brand Duke
1998 Antawn Jamison North Carolina
1997 Tim Duncan Wake Forest
1996 Marcus Camby UMass
1995 Joe Smith Maryland
1994 Glenn Robinson Purdue
1993 Calbert Cheaney Indiana
1992 Christian Laettner Duke
1991 Larry Johnson UNLV
1990 Lionel Simmons LaSalle
1989 Danny Ferry Duke
1988 Danny Manning Kansas
1987 David Robinson Navy
1986 Johnny Dawkins Duke
1985 Patrick Ewing Georgetown
1984 Michael Jordan North Carolina
1983 Ralph Sampson Virginia
1982 Ralph Sampson Virginia
1981 Ralph Sampson Virginia
1980 Mark Aguirre DePaul
1979 Larry Bird Indiana State
1978 Butch Lee Marquette
1977 Marques Johnson UCLA
1976 Scott May Indiana
1975 David Thompson NC State
1974 Bill Walton UCLA
1973 Bill Walton UCLA
1972 Bill Walton UCLA
1971 Austin Carr Notre Dame
1970 Pete Maravich LSU
1969 Lew Alcindor UCLA

Women's Naismith Player of the Year winners

YearPlayerSchool
2021Paige BueckersUConn
2020 Sabrina Ionescu Oregon
2019 Megan Gustafson Iowa
2018 A'ja Wilson South Carolina
2017 Kelsey Plum Washington
2016 Breanna Stewart UConn
2015 Breanna Stewart UConn
2014 Breanna Stewart UConn
2013 Brittney Griner Baylor
2012 Brittney Griner Baylor
2011 Maya Moore UConn
2010 Tina Charles UConn
2009 Maya Moore UConn
2008 Candace Parker Tennessee
2007 Lindsey Harding Duke
2006 Seimone Augustus LSU
2005 Seimone Augustus LSU
2004 Diana Taurasi UConn
2003 Diana Taurasi UConn
2002 Sue Bird UConn
2001 Ruth Riley Notre Dame
2000 Tamika Catchings Tennessee
1999 Chamique Holdsclaw Tennessee
1998 Chamique Holdsclaw Tennessee
1997 Kate Starbird Stanford
1996 Saudia Roundtree Georgia
1995 Rebecca Lobo UConn
1994 Lisa Leslie USC
1993 Sheryl Swoopes Texas Tech
1992 Dawn Staley Virginia
1991 Dawn Staley Virginia
1990 Jennifer Azzi Stanford
1989 Clarissa Davis Texas
1988 Sue Wicks Rutgers
1987 Clarissa Davis Texas
1986 Cheryl Miller USC
1985 Cheryl Miller USC
1984 Cheryl Miller USC
1983 Anne Donovan Old Dominion