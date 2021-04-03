Iowa senior Luka Garza was named the 2021 Men's Naismith Player of the Year and UConn freshman Paige Bueckers was named the 2021 Women's Naismith Player of the Year on Saturday. Garza had already been named the Associated Press and CBS Sports Player of the Year. Bueckers was named AP Women's Player of the Year earlier in the week.
The announcement on CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports HQ adds yet another accolade for the distinguished Hawkeyes star, who edged out Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham, Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu and Gonzaga's Corey Kispert, who were the other finalists. Bueckers beat out Kentucky's Rhyne Howard, UConn's Paige Bueckers, Louisville's Dana Evans and South Carolina's Aliyah Boston.
Garza was a finalist for the award last season before it went to Dayton forward Obi Toppin, but he left no doubt in his senior season, averaging 24.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per game for Iowa. The Hawkeyes went 22-9 on the season and earned a 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Bueckers entered this weekend's Final Four averaging 20.1 points, 5.9 assists and 2.3 steals per game. Her 45.9% 3-point shooting percentage also jumps off the page.
Men's Naismith Player of the Year winners
|Year
|Player
|School
|2021
|Luka Garza
|Iowa
|2020
|Obi Toppin
|Dayton
|2019
|Zion Williamson
|Duke
|2018
|Jalen Brunson
|Villanova
|2017
|Frank Mason III
|Kansas
|2016
|Buddy Hield
|Oklahoma
|2015
|Frank Kaminsky III
|Wisconsin
|2014
|Doug McDermott
|Creighton
|2013
|Trey Burke
|Michigan
|2012
|Anthony Davis
|Kentucky
|2011
|Jimmer Fredette
|BYU
|2010
|Evan Turner
|Ohio State
|2009
|Blake Griffin
|Oklahoma
|2008
|Tyler Hansbrough
|North Carolina
|2007
|Kevin Durant
|Texas
|2006
|J.J. Redick
|Duke
|2005
|Andrew Bogut
|Utah
|2004
|Jameer Nelson
|Saint Joseph's
|2003
|T.J. Ford
|Texas
|2002
|Jay Williams
|Duke
|2001
|Shane Battier
|Duke
|2000
|Kenyon Martin
|Cincinnati
|1999
|Elton Brand
|Duke
|1998
|Antawn Jamison
|North Carolina
|1997
|Tim Duncan
|Wake Forest
|1996
|Marcus Camby
|UMass
|1995
|Joe Smith
|Maryland
|1994
|Glenn Robinson
|Purdue
|1993
|Calbert Cheaney
|Indiana
|1992
|Christian Laettner
|Duke
|1991
|Larry Johnson
|UNLV
|1990
|Lionel Simmons
|LaSalle
|1989
|Danny Ferry
|Duke
|1988
|Danny Manning
|Kansas
|1987
|David Robinson
|Navy
|1986
|Johnny Dawkins
|Duke
|1985
|Patrick Ewing
|Georgetown
|1984
|Michael Jordan
|North Carolina
|1983
|Ralph Sampson
|Virginia
|1982
|Ralph Sampson
|Virginia
|1981
|Ralph Sampson
|Virginia
|1980
|Mark Aguirre
|DePaul
|1979
|Larry Bird
|Indiana State
|1978
|Butch Lee
|Marquette
|1977
|Marques Johnson
|UCLA
|1976
|Scott May
|Indiana
|1975
|David Thompson
|NC State
|1974
|Bill Walton
|UCLA
|1973
|Bill Walton
|UCLA
|1972
|Bill Walton
|UCLA
|1971
|Austin Carr
|Notre Dame
|1970
|Pete Maravich
|LSU
|1969
|Lew Alcindor
|UCLA
Women's Naismith Player of the Year winners
|Year
|Player
|School
|2021
|Paige Bueckers
|UConn
|2020
|Sabrina Ionescu
|Oregon
|2019
|Megan Gustafson
|Iowa
|2018
|A'ja Wilson
|South Carolina
|2017
|Kelsey Plum
|Washington
|2016
|Breanna Stewart
|UConn
|2015
|Breanna Stewart
|UConn
|2014
|Breanna Stewart
|UConn
|2013
|Brittney Griner
|Baylor
|2012
|Brittney Griner
|Baylor
|2011
|Maya Moore
|UConn
|2010
|Tina Charles
|UConn
|2009
|Maya Moore
|UConn
|2008
|Candace Parker
|Tennessee
|2007
|Lindsey Harding
|Duke
|2006
|Seimone Augustus
|LSU
|2005
|Seimone Augustus
|LSU
|2004
|Diana Taurasi
|UConn
|2003
|Diana Taurasi
|UConn
|2002
|Sue Bird
|UConn
|2001
|Ruth Riley
|Notre Dame
|2000
|Tamika Catchings
|Tennessee
|1999
|Chamique Holdsclaw
|Tennessee
|1998
|Chamique Holdsclaw
|Tennessee
|1997
|Kate Starbird
|Stanford
|1996
|Saudia Roundtree
|Georgia
|1995
|Rebecca Lobo
|UConn
|1994
|Lisa Leslie
|USC
|1993
|Sheryl Swoopes
|Texas Tech
|1992
|Dawn Staley
|Virginia
|1991
|Dawn Staley
|Virginia
|1990
|Jennifer Azzi
|Stanford
|1989
|Clarissa Davis
|Texas
|1988
|Sue Wicks
|Rutgers
|1987
|Clarissa Davis
|Texas
|1986
|Cheryl Miller
|USC
|1985
|Cheryl Miller
|USC
|1984
|Cheryl Miller
|USC
|1983
|Anne Donovan
|Old Dominion