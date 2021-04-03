Iowa senior Luka Garza was named the 2021 Men's Naismith Player of the Year and UConn freshman Paige Bueckers was named the 2021 Women's Naismith Player of the Year on Saturday. Garza had already been named the Associated Press and CBS Sports Player of the Year. Bueckers was named AP Women's Player of the Year earlier in the week.

The announcement on CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports HQ adds yet another accolade for the distinguished Hawkeyes star, who edged out Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham, Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu and Gonzaga's Corey Kispert, who were the other finalists. Bueckers beat out Kentucky's Rhyne Howard, UConn's Paige Bueckers, Louisville's Dana Evans and South Carolina's Aliyah Boston.

Garza was a finalist for the award last season before it went to Dayton forward Obi Toppin, but he left no doubt in his senior season, averaging 24.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per game for Iowa. The Hawkeyes went 22-9 on the season and earned a 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Bueckers entered this weekend's Final Four averaging 20.1 points, 5.9 assists and 2.3 steals per game. Her 45.9% 3-point shooting percentage also jumps off the page.

Men's Naismith Player of the Year winners

Year Player School 2021 Luka Garza Iowa 2020 Obi Toppin Dayton 2019 Zion Williamson Duke 2018 Jalen Brunson Villanova 2017 Frank Mason III Kansas 2016 Buddy Hield Oklahoma 2015 Frank Kaminsky III Wisconsin 2014 Doug McDermott Creighton 2013 Trey Burke Michigan 2012 Anthony Davis Kentucky 2011 Jimmer Fredette BYU 2010 Evan Turner Ohio State 2009 Blake Griffin Oklahoma 2008 Tyler Hansbrough North Carolina 2007 Kevin Durant Texas 2006 J.J. Redick Duke 2005 Andrew Bogut Utah 2004 Jameer Nelson Saint Joseph's 2003 T.J. Ford Texas 2002 Jay Williams Duke 2001 Shane Battier Duke 2000 Kenyon Martin Cincinnati 1999 Elton Brand Duke 1998 Antawn Jamison North Carolina 1997 Tim Duncan Wake Forest 1996 Marcus Camby UMass 1995 Joe Smith Maryland 1994 Glenn Robinson Purdue 1993 Calbert Cheaney Indiana 1992 Christian Laettner Duke 1991 Larry Johnson UNLV 1990 Lionel Simmons LaSalle 1989 Danny Ferry Duke 1988 Danny Manning Kansas 1987 David Robinson Navy 1986 Johnny Dawkins Duke 1985 Patrick Ewing Georgetown 1984 Michael Jordan North Carolina 1983 Ralph Sampson Virginia 1982 Ralph Sampson Virginia 1981 Ralph Sampson Virginia 1980 Mark Aguirre DePaul 1979 Larry Bird Indiana State 1978 Butch Lee Marquette 1977 Marques Johnson UCLA 1976 Scott May Indiana 1975 David Thompson NC State 1974 Bill Walton UCLA 1973 Bill Walton UCLA 1972 Bill Walton UCLA 1971 Austin Carr Notre Dame 1970 Pete Maravich LSU 1969 Lew Alcindor UCLA

Women's Naismith Player of the Year winners