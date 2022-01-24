Who's Playing

Texas Tech @ Kansas

Current Records: Texas Tech 15-4; Kansas 16-2

What to Know

The #18 Texas Tech Red Raiders have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Texas Tech and the #7 Kansas Jayhawks will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Allen Fieldhouse. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Red Raiders strolled past the West Virginia Mountaineers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 78-65. Texas Tech's guard Terrence Shannon Jr. was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 23 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, things were close when Kansas and the Kansas State Wildcats clashed this past Saturday, but the Jayhawks ultimately edged out the opposition 78-75. Kansas' guard Ochai Agbaji looked sharp as he had 29 points along with seven boards.

Texas Tech is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

The wins brought Texas Tech up to 15-4 and Kansas to 16-2. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Red Raiders have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.80%, which places them ninth in college basketball. But the Jayhawks rank eighth in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.70% on the season. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.00

Odds

The Jayhawks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Red Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kansas have won ten out of their last 13 games against Texas Tech.