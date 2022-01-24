Who's Playing
Texas Tech @ Kansas
Current Records: Texas Tech 15-4; Kansas 16-2
What to Know
The #18 Texas Tech Red Raiders have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Texas Tech and the #7 Kansas Jayhawks will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Allen Fieldhouse. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Red Raiders strolled past the West Virginia Mountaineers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 78-65. Texas Tech's guard Terrence Shannon Jr. was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 23 points in addition to five rebounds.
Meanwhile, things were close when Kansas and the Kansas State Wildcats clashed this past Saturday, but the Jayhawks ultimately edged out the opposition 78-75. Kansas' guard Ochai Agbaji looked sharp as he had 29 points along with seven boards.
Texas Tech is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
The wins brought Texas Tech up to 15-4 and Kansas to 16-2. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Red Raiders have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.80%, which places them ninth in college basketball. But the Jayhawks rank eighth in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.70% on the season. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $28.00
Odds
The Jayhawks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Red Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Kansas have won ten out of their last 13 games against Texas Tech.
- Jan 08, 2022 - Texas Tech 75 vs. Kansas 67
- Feb 20, 2021 - Kansas 67 vs. Texas Tech 61
- Dec 17, 2020 - Kansas 58 vs. Texas Tech 57
- Mar 07, 2020 - Kansas 66 vs. Texas Tech 62
- Feb 01, 2020 - Kansas 78 vs. Texas Tech 75
- Feb 23, 2019 - Texas Tech 91 vs. Kansas 62
- Feb 02, 2019 - Kansas 79 vs. Texas Tech 63
- Feb 24, 2018 - Kansas 74 vs. Texas Tech 72
- Jan 02, 2018 - Texas Tech 85 vs. Kansas 73
- Feb 11, 2017 - Kansas 80 vs. Texas Tech 79
- Jan 07, 2017 - Kansas 85 vs. Texas Tech 68
- Feb 27, 2016 - Kansas 67 vs. Texas Tech 58
- Jan 09, 2016 - Kansas 69 vs. Texas Tech 59