Kentucky basketball recruiting: Wildcats build on top-ranked class with five-star Isaiah Jackson

Kentucky's top-ranked recruiting class in the 2020 cycle got even better Saturday as five-star power forward Isaiah Jackson from Waterford (Michigan)-Mott High School, committed to joining the Wildcats over Syracuse and Alabama. The 6-foot-9 Jackson adds to a recruiting class that entered the weekend already in the No. 1 spot for 2020 by giving UK its fourth five-star prospect for 2020, putting it now in the driver's seat to finish atop the recruiting rankings for the first time since 2015, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Jackson ranks as the No. 26 overall prospect in the 2020 class and the No. 3 player at his position.

Kentucky is likely to lose several players to the NBA after this season, as has become an annual tradition, but Jackson's commitment ensures the program will simply reload for 2020. He's now the sixth commitment for the 'Cats overall, equipping the program with an incoming starting five that, in theory, could include Devin Askew (point guard), BJ Boston or Terrence Clarke (shooting guard), Cam'Ron Fletcher (small forward), Isaiah Jackson or Lance Ware (power forward), and either Jackson or Ware at center. Askew officially reclassified from the Class of 2021 to the Class of 2020 this week with UK announcing his signing during the early signing period.

At this point it's unclear if Kentucky will continue to build on its class or if Jackson could signal the final commitment of the class, but regardless, Kentucky once again appears primed to have one of the most talented rosters in college basketball again next season no matter how many players on this year's roster ultimately choose to make the leap to the NBA level after this season.