Kentucky basketball recruiting: Wildcats build on top-ranked class with five-star Isaiah Jackson
The Wildcats build on to their No. 1 recruiting class with another five-star commitment on Saturday
Kentucky's top-ranked recruiting class in the 2020 cycle got even better Saturday as five-star power forward Isaiah Jackson from Waterford (Michigan)-Mott High School, committed to joining the Wildcats over Syracuse and Alabama. The 6-foot-9 Jackson adds to a recruiting class that entered the weekend already in the No. 1 spot for 2020 by giving UK its fourth five-star prospect for 2020, putting it now in the driver's seat to finish atop the recruiting rankings for the first time since 2015, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Jackson ranks as the No. 26 overall prospect in the 2020 class and the No. 3 player at his position.
Kentucky is likely to lose several players to the NBA after this season, as has become an annual tradition, but Jackson's commitment ensures the program will simply reload for 2020. He's now the sixth commitment for the 'Cats overall, equipping the program with an incoming starting five that, in theory, could include Devin Askew (point guard), BJ Boston or Terrence Clarke (shooting guard), Cam'Ron Fletcher (small forward), Isaiah Jackson or Lance Ware (power forward), and either Jackson or Ware at center. Askew officially reclassified from the Class of 2021 to the Class of 2020 this week with UK announcing his signing during the early signing period.
At this point it's unclear if Kentucky will continue to build on its class or if Jackson could signal the final commitment of the class, but regardless, Kentucky once again appears primed to have one of the most talented rosters in college basketball again next season no matter how many players on this year's roster ultimately choose to make the leap to the NBA level after this season.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Tennessee faces Washington
The Vols will have to try and stop the Huskies' 5-star freshmen Jaden McDaniels and Isaiah...
-
Monmouth player gets late dunk in on KU
This is not how you typically see late-game scenarios play out at any level of basketball
-
Podcast: Powell makes quick comeback
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also update the James Wiseman situation at Memphis
-
Top 25 And 1: Spartans hold on to No. 2
The Spartans rallied late to win despite Seton Hall's Myles Powell getting 37 points
-
Howard vs. Robert Morris odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Howard vs. Robert Morris game 10,000...
-
Michigan St. wins thriller at Seton Hall
Myles Powell's status heading into this game was uncertain -- and then he put up a bonkers...
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...