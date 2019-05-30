LeBron James' son Bronny and Zaire Wade, son of Dwyane Wade, will reportedly team up at Sierra Canyon High School

The pairing of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade was so successful with the Miami Heat, they were able to win consecutive NBA championships while forming one of the more iconic duos the league has ever seen. Now we're about to see it again on a slightly different and smaller scale.

According to a report Wednesday night from Tarek Fattal of the Los Angeles Daily News, the sons of the former Heat legends -- Bronny James and Zaire Wade -- will be following in their fathers footsteps by teaming up on the court next season at Sierra Canyon, a California powerhouse high school program that perennially produces college talent.

Bronny James to Sierra Canyon has been a “done deal” for at least six weeks. The other “done deal” is that Zaire Wade, Dywane Wade’s son, who will be a senior next year will join Bronny this coming season at Sierra Canyon. — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) May 30, 2019

Bronny is a rising Class of 2023 prospect who will be a freshman next season. Zaire, meanwhile is a Class of 2020 prospect -- meaning he'll be a senior this upcoming season. Bronny last attended Crossroads School, while Wade, fittingly, has spent the majority of his high school career in Florida as his father put the finishing touches on a Hall of Fame career.

Round Two of this Wade-James pairing isn't likely to produce two NBA titles (never say never, right?), but it's an intriguing pairing of two talented high school prospects as they prepare to position themselves for college and, ultimately, the NBA.